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Liverpool will have ‘new contacts’ with Marcos Senesi’s camp soon as they push forward with their interest in the Tottenham Hotspur target.

Senesi joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2022 from Dutch side Feyenoord and has become one of the star players at the Vitality Stadium.

The 28-year-old centre-back has played in all but one game in the Premier League and has registered five assists in the process.

With his contract expiring this June, clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A are all interested in the Argentine, and last month, Fenerbahce were said to be ready to meet his wage demands.

Offers have gone into the player’s camp and it has been suggested that Senesi has rejected Juventus to stay in the Premier League, putting Liverpool and Tottenham in pole position to scrap for his signature.

Liverpool look keen to make the running and, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, will have ‘new contacts’ soon with the player’s camp as they progress their interest in signing him.

Senesi is well known to Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and on a free transfer could be seen as a smart signing.

However, Senesi is not the only defender in Liverpool’s sights as the Reds are looking into the possibility of signing Napoli defender Sam Beukema.

Level Capped Argentina U20s 2017 Argentina U23s 2019 Argentina 2022 Marcos Senesi for Argentina

Liverpool’s leaky defence under Arne Slot this season and the potential exit of Joe Gomez have made the club dip their fingers in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham could lose key defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero at the end of the season, and will want to add Senesi to their backline, due to his proven quality in the Premier League.

However, whether the Spurs are able to get Senesi in the summer might largely depend on them staying in the Premier League and avoiding the drop to the Championship.

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Even then, Liverpool could have Champions League football to offer the player, which will not be the case at Tottenham.

Senesi’s ability to build up play from the back, while having defensive composure inside his own box, are the qualities which both Liverpool and Spurs would want to add to their team next season.

It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old will play next season, but currently, he and Bournemouth will want to finish the season strong and possibly secure European football.