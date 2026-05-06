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Leeds United winger Jack Harrison looks poised to return to Elland Road following the end of his loan spell at Fiorentina, with the feeling that ‘not even the final three league games could change this scenario’.

The winger returned to the Yorkshire giants last summer after a two-year loan spell at Everton.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke did give Harrison minutes consistently early doors, but he fell down the pecking order after the German changed his system.

The 29-year-old winger played only one minute of football in his last two months at Elland Road and joined Fiorentina on loan in January.

The Serie A side have an option to buy him from Leeds and Harrison described the Florence-based club as a beautiful place, something which could well have been taken as an indication he would like to stay.

However, Harrison’s time at La Viola has been anything but beautiful, as his performances have attracted criticism from some quarters.

One former Fiorentina star slammed the on-loan Leeds winger for always going backwards from an attacking position and he has scored only once in 20 games for La Viola.

Club played for New York City FC Middlesbrough Leeds United Everton Fiorentina Clubs Jack Harrison has played for

And last month, it was suggested that Harrison’s future at Fiorentina, alongside Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon, is very much in doubt.

However, the Whites loanee’s future in Florence looks grim, as according to Italian daily La Nazione (via Firenze Viola), even if the Leeds loanee does well in the last three games of the campaign, the odds are against him staying at the club.

Fiorentina can make the English winger permanent for a fee of €7m, but it has been suggested that they are not interested in doing so at this stage.

And the ‘feeling is that not even the final three league games could change this scenario’.

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is also not impressed with Harrison’s impact in Italy, dubbing the 29-year-old ‘woeful’ when he saw him up close.

The former Everton man’s current deal runs for two more years at Elland Road and if and when Harrison returns to Leeds, they will have a decision to make on the English winger.