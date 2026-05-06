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Atletico Madrid are counting on Nick Woltemade’s discontent with his role at St James’ Park to help negotiate a move for the Newcastle United striker this summer.

The German striker has fallen down the pecking order under Eddie Howe, who has preferred William Osula up front over Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Even when used off the bench, Woltemade has mostly slotted into midfield, playing as a number ten, something which has drawn criticism from the Germany boss.

Woltemade is unhappy with his situation at Newcastle and is increasingly being linked with a possible move away from the Premier League side.

Clubs have taken note of the German’s situation and now he is firmly in Atletico Madrid’s sights in the event that Alexander Sorloth departs this summer.

Atletico Madrid are not looking to push Sorloth out, but will do business for the right price and Woltemade is viewed as a replacement, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Spanish side would be looking to use the fact Woltemade is unhappy to their advantage in talks with Newcastle, especially if the German actively pushes to leave.

Striker Age Nick Woltemade 24 William Osula 22 Yoane Wissa 29 Newcastle United’s striking options

Newcastle saw Alexander Isak push hard to leave last summer and are not likely to want to wait until the end of the window to resolve the situation if Woltemade also wants to go.

Atletico Madrid view him as a ‘serious candidate’ to lead a new look attack and that could appeal hugely to Woltemade.

Following a poor season, Newcastle are expected to stick with Eddie Howe as boss, but make changes elsewhere in an attempt to become competitive again.

They are in the mix for Botafogo midfielder Danilo, who is also wanted by Manchester United as a replacement for Casemiro.

Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara is also being tracked by Newcastle despite huge competition for his signature.

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Newcastle forked out big money for Woltemade last summer and notably beat Bayern Munich to his signature.

The German could yet attract even more suitors if he can turn on the style for Germany at the World Cup this summer.