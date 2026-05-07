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Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal are all showing strong interest in Victor Froholdt, with the FC Porto midfielder currently under contract until 2030.

The Danish star climbed through the ranks at FC Copenhagen, making his senior debut in 2023 and featuring eight times during his breakthrough campaign with the first team.

The following year, Froholdt cemented his place in the senior setup, racking up 53 appearances for the Lions while delivering eleven goal contributions from a variety of midfield roles, even pushing further forward when called upon.

The 20-year-old lifted both the Danish Superliga title and the Danish Cup with Copenhagen last season before sealing a move to Porto in the summer, signing a five-year contract that keeps him in Portugal until 2030.

In his debut campaign there, he has been a standout performer under Francesco Farioli, making 49 appearances in Porto colours while scoring eight goals and providing six assists, including a strike against Stuttgart in the Europa League round of 16.

His influential displays have helped Porto secure the Primeira Liga crown, with a growing list of clubs now eager to bring the 20-year-old into their ranks, particularly from the Premier League.

According to Danish outlet Bold, Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal are all showing strong interest in Froholdt and are ‘in love’ with him.

Club Years FC Copenhagen 2023-2025 FC Porto 2025- Victor Froholdt’s career history

With four years still left on his contract, the highly rated midfielder is safeguarded by an €85m release clause, a hefty valuation the English heavyweights would likely attempt to negotiate down.

Following Porto’s title-winning campaign, Champions League football will once again be on offer at the Estadio do Dragao next season, giving Froholdt another elite platform to showcase his talent.

Arsenal and Liverpool can promise the same stage, though the situation differs for Newcastle, who currently sit six points adrift of the European qualification spots.

There are also question marks about Eddie Howe and despite suggestions he will stay on, Richard Keys claims he ‘is done’ at St James’ Park.

This season under Farioli, opportunities have come consistently for the midfielder, who has featured in every league match the Dragons have played.

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He will likely think carefully should Europe’s elite come calling, particularly over whether the same level of game time would be guaranteed elsewhere.

The Denmark international, already a 10-cap player since debuting last March, is set for a quieter summer after Denmark failed to qualify for the World Cup, with a major decision over his future likely to follow in the upcoming transfer window.