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Serie A giants Roma have made ‘initial contact’ with West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville’s entourage regarding a potential summer swoop.

The Hammers are currently wedged in a relegation battle and their 3-0 weekend loss away at Brentford was a huge blow to their survival hopes.

Relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur were able to beat fifth-placed Aston Villa, on the other hand, which sees the Irons sitting 18th in the league table.

Although Spurs hold a one-point advantage over the Hammers in the relegation battle, one EFL boss is of the view that West Ham will retain their Premier League status.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men take on title-chasing Arsenal at the London Stadium on Sunday and the result could make or break the season for the Irons.

As the season edges closer to its conclusion, some of their star players are beginning to attract transfer interest ahead of the summer window.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini wants West Ham’s Summerville, who shares the same agent as Aston Villa loanee Donyell Malen.

Statistic Number Championship Games 46 Goals 20 Assists 9 Bookings 8 Summerville’s 23/24 campaign

And now, according to Italian outlet Leggo (via La Roma 24), Roma have made ‘initial contact’ with the West Ham star’s entourage.

Summerville’s current deal runs for three more years at the London Stadium and if West Ham manage to stay up, it would not be cheap to prise the ex-Leeds United star away from them.

However, in the case that the Hammers do go to the Championship, it is highly unlikely that he would entertain the idea of playing in the second tier, which could massively help Roma see the asking price come down.

He played a season in the Championship with the Whites, where his impressive numbers earned praise from a Coventry City star.

Summerville, though, has struggled to live up to his £25m price tag, as he has netted eight times in 53 games, and could fancy a move to Italy next season if Roma come knocking.

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I Giallorossi’s current priority is Villa loanee Malen and they want to make the forward’s stay permanent before 30th June by activating his option to buy.

The 24-year-old’s current focus will be to try and keep the Hammers safe in the Premier League and his high-calibre performances in the last three games of the campaign are going to be key.