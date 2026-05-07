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Burnley owner Alan Pace has tempted former Aston Villa sporting director Monchi to join his Spanish project at Espanyol.

While Pace’s Burnley are set for another spell in the Championship after a largely uncompetitive season in the Premier League, Espanyol sit 13th in La Liga and have every chance of being in the Spanish top flight again next term.

Pace is keen to revamp the recruitment side at Espanyol and has been wooing former Aston Villa deal-maker Monchi.

Monchi was spotted in the stands at Espanyol recently for the side’s La Liga clash with Real Madrid.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Monchi ‘is very attracted’ to the project Pace is putting in place at Espanyol.

Monchi has now ‘given his yes’ to Espanyol to slot in as the sporting director at the Catalan side.

He had been linked with returning to Sevilla for a third spell, but is instead set to go to Espanyol.

Club Sevilla Roma Aston Villa Monchi’s sporting director roles

Monchi will look to do smart business in the summer transfer window at Espanyol and whether that sees him go back to Villa Park for any players remains to be seen.

Given Burnley’s relegation, Monchi could also cast an eye over the squad at Turf Moor, handing out lifeboats to continue playing top flight football.

Monchi’s time at Aston Villa came to a disappointing end and it has been suggested the club’s new sporting director is enjoying a good relationship with Unai Emery.

Villa could well be set for a superb season, with Champions League football expected to be secured for next term.

They are also still in the mix for the Europa League, where they will face Nottingham Forest this evening to try to progress to the final.

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Aston Villa are already well advanced with their transfer plans, showing interest in Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique, while Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara is another option.

Espanyol currently have one English players on the books in the shape of former Blackburn Rovers attacker Tyrhys Dolan.