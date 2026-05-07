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Salford City boss Karl Robinson believes that Tottenham Hotspur were lucky at the weekend with Aston Villa‘s team selection and are set to go down instead of their relegation rivals West Ham United.

With Nottingham Forest still on a superb run of form, the battle to stay out of 18th spot looks to be between Tottenham and West Ham.

Spurs hold a slight edge after winning back-to-back games for the first time since August under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Their recent performances have raised the hopes of fans one former Premier League star has insisted he can now seen an identity about Tottenham in their play.

Robinson, though, is not overtly optimistic about Tottenham’s chances of avoiding relegation with three games left to play.

Instead, he sees Tottenham running out of steam and slipping into the Championship next season, something which would surely throw their summer transfer window plans into crisis.

The 45-year-old also took time to highlight West Ham’s previous experience of handling relegation pressure, with full fan backing behind them.

Club managed MK Dons Charlton Athletic Oxford United Salford City Clubs Karl Robinson has managed

“I think Spurs [will go down]”, Robinson said on No Tippy Tappy Football (36.24).

“Yes, [I do believe that West Ham can get a result against Arsenal].

“There is a reason why so many people watch football, is we always watch in hope and sometimes hope can deliver.

“I think West Ham being here before in some ways, they have had difficult years in the past.

“I think their fans, in some ways, will be there to support them and I just feel that Spurs were lucky at the weekend with the team that Villa fielded.

“If I were West Ham manager, I think I would be disappointed with that.”

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Spurs’ next opponents are Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, a team that have steadily been climbing up the league table with impressive performances.

Robinson was part of the Leeds backroom team when they were relegated under Sam Allardyce in 2023.

The current Salford City boss talked up the huge influence Allardyce had in the Leeds dressing room, but it was not enough to keep them up.

De Zerbi has commented on the tough challenge he expects from Leeds, who he feels deserve their current spot in the table.