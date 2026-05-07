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Newcastle United have been monitoring Udinese defender Oumar Solet as the Italian outfit put a price tag on the centre-back amid an expected summer sale.

Eddie Howe’s side have stumbled through an inconsistent campaign despite carrying expectations of building on last season’s progress.

The Magpies still sit seven points away from the Europa League places in the Premier League with only three rounds remaining, leaving their hopes of securing European football appearing all but over.

Newcastle have already conceded four more goals compared to their overall Premier League campaign last season.

Howe’s side have not been able to pick up a clean sheet since March, while they have also failed to keep one at home in the Premier League since January.

Newcastle are looking at defensive options to bring in and are keen on Real Betis centre-back Natan, though the Brazilian’s desire to continue in La Liga has complicated the situation around a potential deal.

The club also have their eyes on other defensive options are are interested in Udinese’s Solet.

Club played for Laval Lyon Red Bull Salzburg Udinese Clubs Oumar Solet has played for

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Newcastle have been ‘monitoring him in recent weeks’ as they weigh up a move.

The Magpies are not alone in the pursuit, with Serie A champions Inter Milan keeping tabs on the defender since his arrival in Italy.

It is suggested that Solet is likely to be sold by Udinese in the summer transfer window and the Italian side is valued at €25m by the Serie A club.

The Frenchman emerged as a target for West Ham United in 2024, though a move failed to materialise before his contract with Red Bull Salzburg was eventually terminated.

After spending time as a free agent, Solet joined Udinese in January last year and has steadily rebuilt his reputation through a series of composed performances in Italy.

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The 26-year-old has missed only three matches this season and has featured 35 times for Udinese, more than any other player across the backline, cementing his status as a dependable figure.

Moving to Newcastle could be something which tempts Solet, but Inter Milan would likely be able to offer him Champions League football.