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Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade ‘has enquiries’ ahead of the summer transfer window, but is not pushing to leave St James’ Park yet.

The Magpies invested heavily to bring the German forward to St James’ Park last summer and the early signs around the move initially appeared promising.

However, the 24-year-old has seen his involvement become increasingly limited for Eddie Howe’s side in recent months, even being played out of position.

His last appearance in the starting lineup came back in March against Sunderland, as William Osula has now moved ahead in the pecking order.

A difficult spell in front of goal has also complicated his situation further, with the forward failing to score in the Premier League since December.

Despite Newcastle enduring an inconsistent campaign, the club hierarchy continue to back Howe heading into next season, leaving Woltemade potentially facing an difficult route back into the starting lineup.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is also unhappy over the way Woltemade is being deployed on the pitch for the club.

Striker Age Nick Woltemade 24 William Osula 22 Yoane Wissa 29 Newcastle United’s striking options

Woltemade has been linked with several sides, including Atletico Madrid, and according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, he ‘has enquiries’.

But his priority remains staying at St James’ Park due to both his comfort at the club and strong relationship with Howe, even as questions around his role continue to linger.

Atletico Madrid view Woltemade as a serious candidate and are monitoring the situation closely as a potential replacement for Alexander Sorloth.

Before Newcastle moved for the German forward, Bayern Munich had also shown interest, though the financial package pushed them away at the time, while fresh links emerged again in February.

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If Woltemade does choose to stay at Newcastle then all eyes will surely be on how he starts next season, with his role and minutes on the pitch under the microscope.

The German was dubbed ‘incredible’ by one Liverpool star who saw him up close at the European Under-21 Championship.