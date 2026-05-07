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Rangers boss Danny Rohl is on German outfit Wolfsburg’s radar for their managerial position next season.

The Gers suffered a defeat at the hands of their title rival Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday, where they took an early lead with the help of Dujon Sterling’s goal, but failed to capitalise on it.

Derek McInnes’ side secured a 2-1 win in the end, which all but ended Rangers’ hopes of lifting the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Rohl came under fire as journalist Roger Hannah pointed out that Rangers under the German tactician have failed to show any particular style of football or identity.

Former Hearts star Ryan Stevenson was also unhappy with Rohl’s post-match comments, where the ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss refused to criticise his team after Monday’s defeat, which he believes shows a lack of authority.

A section of Rangers fans are unhappy with how the Gers have failed to step up when needed under Rohl and the German tactician needs a strong end to the campaign.

Rangers might go trophy-less this season, but however, Rohl’s stock in the market has not gone down, as he is drawing attention from Germany.

Linked boss Danny Rohl Alexander Blessin Stefan Leitl Thomas Reis Dino Toppmoller Dieter Hecking Linked with Wolfsburg job for next season

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Wolfsburg have put Rohl on a shortlist of options.

He is one of several names the Volkswagen Arena side are considering as their manager for next season.

Rohl, who joined Rangers in October, has a contract with the club until 2028 and there has been little to suggest the Gers are considering a summer change.

Former top-flight star Brian Graham stated last month that Rangers fans would see the best of Rohl’s tactical brilliance after the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rohl has extensive knowledge of the Bundesliga as he has previously worked as an assistant for Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

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During his time at Sheffield Wednesday he was linked with Bundesliga jobs on several occasions, but a move never materialised.

If offered the Wolfsburg job, Rohl could find it hard to turn down and that would leave Rangers searching for a new manager.