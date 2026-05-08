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Brazilian side Gremio are well aware that they will receive offers for Newcastle United target Gabriel Mec, despite the teenage wonderkid being close to a contract renewal.

Mec is an attacking midfielder blessed with technical prowess and an ability to ghost past defenders with his impeccable ball control and has been compared to Ronaldinho in some quarters.

The teenager only turned 18 in April and celebrated his birth month by marking it with his first goal in the Brazilian Serie A.

Mec’s profile though, has been high for a much longer period, with Chelsea said to have placed a bid of €7m plus a further €7m in add-ons as early as 2024.

Shakhtar Donetsk reportedly bid €15 m last season, but the bid was turned down by Mec, with Alberto Guerra serving as the Gremio president then.

Mec is in the process of extending his contract with Gremio until 2031, with his current deal expiring in September 2027, with the renewal nearing completion.

Gremio though, remain understanding of the fact that the renewal will do little to dissipate interest in Mec, according to ESPN Brasil.

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Newcastle are namechecked as amongst clubs keen on signing Mec and Gremio ‘know they will receive several offers’ for him in the approaching summer transfer window.

Villarreal, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Porto are already keen and Gremio will look at every offer that comes in closely.

It is suggested that the Brazilian side currently feel Mec is worth around €15m to €20m.

Whether Newcastle could see off such substantial competition for the teenager remains to be seen, especially as they have gone backwards this season.

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Newcastle will not have Champions League football to offer, but much will depend on whether Mec is prepared to leave Gremio and if he is, then which club he feels offers the best landing zone in European football.

Other sides could yet become involved in the push to sign Mec in the coming months.