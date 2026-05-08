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Hertha Berlin are keen to sign Marvin Ducksch, but talks to land the Birmingham City striker are in the ‘early stages’.

Ducksch arrived at Birmingham last summer from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen to bolster the attack under manager Chris Davies, as Blues looked to make a splash following promotion from League One.

This season, the 32-year-old striker scored ten goals and chipped in with two assists in 33 appearances in the Championship, despite missing a few games at the start of the campaign due to a calf injury.

The former German international scored a brace against Coventry City, while also netting crucial goals against Norwich City, Middlesbrough and West Brom this term.

Ducksch’s current contract with Birmingham runs until 2028, but he could well move on from St Andrew’s this summer and is generating interest.

Hertha Berlin have asked about Ducksch, according to German outlet Sport.de, but talks are still in the ‘early stages’, with nothing concrete at present.

A switch to Hertha Berlin could potentially appeal to Ducksch, dependent upon what plans Birmingham have for him next season.

Striker Age Jay Stansfield 23 August Priske 22 Kyogo Furuhashi 31 Marvin Ducksch 32 Birmingham City’s strikers

One of Ducksch’s team-mates said earlier in the season that the striker was intelligent and technically good.

He also impressed a former EFL winger, who talked up his quality after seeing him in action for Birmingham.

Following Blues’ failure to make the playoffs under Davies, it has cast doubt on the manager’s future at St. Andrew’s, but the club have been urged to retain him for next season.

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Having finished well short of the promotion mix, Birmingham could make a number of changes over the summer and it remains to be seen whether those include a change to the manager.

Hertha Berlin sit in seventh spot in the 2. Bundesliga and could well see Ducksch powering a promotion bid next season.