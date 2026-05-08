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Former France star Samuel Umtiti has hailed Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne, stressing that the clubs he has played at over the years are enough to prove his class.

Digne broke through Ligue 1 outfit Lille’s youth system and had a three-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he played 44 games.

Before he joined the Parisians back in 2013, Manchester United and Liverpool were keen on the French left-back.

He played close to 50 games for La Liga giants Barcelona and finally came to England in 2016, as Everton signed him for £18m from the Catalan club.

Digne enjoyed a decent spell at the Toffees when Carlo Ancelotti was their manager, with whom he built a good relationship at the Merseyside club.

The France left-back impressed in his 127 games at Everton and he switched to Villa Park in the winter window of 2022.

Newcastle United were also in for the experienced left-back in the same window, but he did not fancy a move to St. James’ Park.

Club played for Lille Paris Saint-Germain Roma Barcelona Everton Aston Villa Clubs Lucas Digne has played for

Villa paid a sizeable £25m for Digne and he has been a dependable deputy in the left-back position, racking up 178 games under his belt across all competitions.

Unai Emery has rotated him with Ian Maatsen throughout this season and Umtiti rubbished the claim that he is underrated, given the clubs he has played at.

The former Barcelona defender revealed that he has known Digne for 16 years now, while stressing his work rate to run up and down the pitch.

“Underrated? I don’t know, he’s played for top clubs”, the former France defender told French outlet Top Mercato.

“To play for those clubs means he’s recognised.

“ I’ve known him since I was 16, I think. He’s always had that intensity on the pitch, constantly running up and down.

“Defensively, he’s good; offensively, he has a very nice touch.

“It’s true that we perhaps don’t talk about him enough in France, because he’s played a lot abroad and hasn’t had the chance to play in all the major tournaments with Les Bleus.”

Umtiti has made it clear that he has only respect for Digne, looking at his career path and his willingness to work hard.

He is looking forward to watching Digne play in the World Cup for France.

“He’s a hard worker, a real workhorse.

“When you look at his career, the intensity, the repetition, I can only admire him.

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“I’m a fan of Lucas, as a person, for who he is.

“But on the pitch, with his experience, he brings a lot, and I hope to see him at the World Cup this summer.”

Digne turns 33 soon, and this season, he has received criticism for not working hard and letting Bournemouth’s Rayan run past him.

The Villa Park club handed him a new deal last year that runs for three more years and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to see out the full contract.