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Galatasaray’s management have vetoed any thought of selling Roland Sallai despite interest from Premier League pair Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hungary international began his youth career with Hungarian outfit Puskas Akademia and had an impressive season at Cypriot club APOEL.

The 28-year-old is versatile and can play almost anywhere on the pitch, something which has made him hugely appealing.

Sallai spent six years in the Bundesliga with Freiburg, contributing to 50 goals directly in 163 games for the German club.

Leeds United tracked the Hungary international back in the summer of 2024, but Galatasaray won the race for him, securing his services on a four-year deal.

He has been a key player at the Cimbom and even Liverpool considered him as an option in the winter transfer window this term.

Sallai is continuing to draw interest as the summer window approaches and Premier League pair Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are keen on securing him, according to Turkish outlet Haberturk.

Former PL star Davinson Sanchez Leroy Sane Ilkay Gundogan Lucas Torreira Mario Lemina Former PL players at Galatasaray

However, the verdict is that ‘management veto it’ with regard to a summer transfer for Sallai, who Galatasaray are not prepared to sell.

The Turkish giants are not ready to entertain any offers for Sallai, who is valued highly by Galatasaray supremo Dursun Ozbek.

The Hungary international has two years left on his current deal and only an ‘astronomical’ offer in the summer window could change the Cimbom’s mind regarding him.

He is considered a key man in the system and Galatasaray fear losing him could do real damage.

Galatasaray also have Champions League football to keep Sallai happy, something neither Tottenham nor Nottingham Forest can match.

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Tottenham have been linked with three other Galatasaray stars in recent weeks and now Sallai also appears to be on their wishlist.

Now, with Galatasaray’s stance clear, interested clubs know they will have to make a huge offer to even have a chance of opening discussions for Sallai.