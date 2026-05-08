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Sporting Lisbon star Luis Suarez is attracting significant transfer interest from Europe and Newcastle United ‘are sounding out’ the Colombian.

The Magpies have had a below-par season and look set to end the season without any European football for next term.

Newcastle have won only one of their last six games across all competitions and there has been mounting pressure on Eddie Howe.

The deal-makers of the club are currently looking at multiple targets, as they will need to be creative and smart in the transfer market to cope with a rebuild without the extra income of Champions League football.

After Newcastle had to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer for a British transfer record fee, they invested almost all of that in order to bring in Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to beef up their attack.

Wissa has mostly been injured since he arrived at St James’ Park, while the Germany frontman has not scored since December, even though he started life well under Howe.

The former Stuttgart star has been linked with a move away from the club and Atletico Madrid view him as a ‘serious candidate’ for the summer.

Competition Goals Primeira Liga 26 Champions League 5 Portuguese Cup 3 Portuguese League Cup 1 Luis Suarez’s goals this season

Wissa could also move on after a forgettable campaign at Newcastle, who are now looking to add a quality figure to their frontline heading into the upcoming season.

According to Portuguese sports daily Record, Newcastle are currently keeping close tabs on Sporting Lisbon striker Suarez.

They ‘are sounding out’ the attacker about a potential move to St James’ Park.

The Colombian joined Sporting Lisbon last summer from Almeria, after they sold Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal, paying €25m for the ex-Marseille man.

Suarez has scored 35 goals and provided nine assists in 50 games in his first year in Portugal, and a host of clubs are following the 28-year-old.

Sporting Lisbon are not ready to let go of their star man easily and they have a release clause to rely on, set at €80m.

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Newcastle have also been linked with Aston Villa loanee Donyell Malen, but Roma are not ready to entertain any offers for the Dutchman.

Whether the Premier League side will be looking to make a move for Suarez, with his current deal set to run until 2030 in Portugal, remains to be seen.