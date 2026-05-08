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Sunderland target Frank Anguissa is ‘on the verge of leaving’ Napoli in the summer as the Italian club has been looking at possible replacements.

The Black Cats are having an amazing season following their return to the Premier League and are set to secure a comfortable mid-table finish, with a potential European qualification still up for grabs.

Regis Le Bris has done a brilliant job at the Stadium of Light, which has linked him with the job at Chelsea, but the Frenchman is keen to continue the Sunderland project.

The 50-year-old manager has a plan in place to bolster the Black Cats squad this summer, and he is focused on bringing in ‘high impact’ signings at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s acquisitions of Granit Xhaka and Noah Saidki have been huge successes at the club, and they are looking to bring Napoli midfielder Anguissa back to the Premier League.

The Black Cats could finally land their man, as Anguissa is ‘on the verge of leaving’ Napoli this summer, despite one year remaining on his contract, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

It has been suggested that the Azzurri are looking to offload the 30-year-old to raise funds and have already identified his replacement in the shape of Ismael Kone from Sassuolo.

Competition Appearances Serie A 148 Ligue 1 79 Premier League 58 La Liga 36 Frank Anguissa’s top competitions by appearances

Sunderland might want to grasp the opportunity to sign the Cameroon international this summer, and with Napoli looking to move on from him, his asking price might be lowered.

The last time Anguissa played in the Premier League was back in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons at Fulham, where he managed to make 58 appearances in the league.

He spent time away from Fulham on loan at Villarreal and then at Napoli, in a move which became permanent.

This term, Anguissa has been a consistent performer for Napoli under manager Antonio Conte, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 18 appearances in Serie A.

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The 30-year-old has missed a number of games due to injuries this season and offloading him to generate funds for the summer transfer window appears to be something Napoli want to do.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will make contact with Napoli for the potential signing of Anguissa, who could also have other clubs keen to sign him.