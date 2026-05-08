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Wolves out-on-loan midfielder Fer Lopez has insisted he is not thinking about his future yet as he focuses on a strong end to the campaign at Celta Vigo.

Lopez arrived at Celta Vigo in the second half of the season from Wolves, due to a lack of game time, which limited him to only 12 appearances at Molineux.

Since his arrival in January, the 21-year-old midfielder has slotted straight into Claudio Giraldez’s side, making 19 appearances, while also contributing to two goals in all competitions.

His loan deal at Abanca-Balaidos will come to an end this June, but the Spanish outfit consider him their ‘main candidate’ to add to the midfield this summer.

Lopez’s current contract at Wolves run until June 2023, but the 21-year-old is not keen to play in the second division next season, following the Old Gold’s relegation to the Championship.

Lopez is not willing to be drawn though on what the future might hold as he focuses on completing his loan spell.

The 21-year-old midfielder revealed he feels ‘very happy’ at Celta Vigo, and is enjoying his time with the coaching staff, team-mates, family, and friends, and claimed there is no place like home.

Game Competition Atletico Madrid (A) La Liga Levante (H) La Liga Athletic Bilbao (A) La Liga Sevilla (H) La Liga Celta Vigo’s remaining games

Lopez said to Spanish daily Marca: “Right now, my focus is on finishing the league season as strongly as possible and trying to get Celta into Europe, which is where I believe they belong.

“We’ll see what happens after that.

“What I’m very clear about is that I’m very happy here with everyone: the coaching staff, my teammates, my family, my friends.

“There’s no place like home.”

Wolves have endured a disappointing campaign, winning three, drawing nine, and losing 23 games in 35 Premier League matches, and have already been relegated to the Championship.

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The Old Gold will look to bounce back to the Premier League next season under manager Rob Edwards, who was leading the charge at Middlesbrough and had the club in second in the league before his departure.

Wolves are likely to see a host of departures from the club this summer and Lopez could be amongst that number, with the jury out though on whether that will be through another loan or a permanent transfer.