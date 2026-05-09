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Crystal Palace have made a bid for Real Sociedad attacker Brais Mendez which ‘could pave the way for negotiations’ to take place between the two sides.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most important figures in Real Sociedad’s squad since joining the club in 2022 from Celta Vigo.

Even though Mendez has seen his playing time become slightly more limited compared to previous campaigns, the Spaniard has still managed to produce eight goal involvements from 30 appearances across all competitions.

Real Sociedad have been considering his situation as they look at how to revamp the squad going forward.

The Spanish side have not ruled out letting him leave if a good enough bid arrives and now Crystal Palace have made a move.

The Eagles have now submitted a bid for Mendez, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, and it has been ‘well received’ by Real Sociedad.

It is suggested that the proposal sent over by Palace ‘could pave the way’ for negotiations over a move to take place.

Spain level First capped Spain U17s 2014 Spain U18s 2015 Spain U21s 2018 Spain 2018 Spain levels Brais Mendez has played at

For Mendez, the prospect of moving to Crystal Palace is an attractive one as the club could be involved in next season’s Europa League.

It is also suggested that if Crystal Palace appoint Andoni Iraola as their new boss then that could suit Mendez and his game ‘perfectly’.

A move would represent a first experience outside Spain for Mendez, who has spent his entire career in the country so far.

Crystal Palace could have a summer of real change, with Oliver Glasner departing, though a return to Eintracht Frankfurt for the boss has been all but ruled out.

The Eagles are active in the transfer market, as the bid for Mendez demonstrates, despite no new boss for next season having been announced.

The Selhurst Park side are also keen on Juventus attacker Jonathan David, but may need help from the Bianconeri on the final front to sign him.