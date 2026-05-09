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Newcastle United target Danilo has emerged as a prime target for Galatasaray, who ‘will start official contacts at the end of the season’ to take him to Turkey.

Beating Arsenal to his signature in January 2023, Nottingham Forest brought Danilo to the Premier League, where he went on to enjoy an impressive spell with the Garibaldi, registering 62 appearances and contributing to ten goals.

One former Forest star even singled out the midfielder for praise following one of his standout displays in the famous red shirt.

At the start of the 2024/25 campaign, Danilo suffered a broken ankle that ruled him out for the majority of the season, limiting him to just 13 appearances before sealing a move to Botafogo last summer.

Arriving as the club’s record signing in a deal worth more than €22m, the Brazilian outfit brought the midfielder back home on a contract running until 2029, despite late interest from Fulham on deadline day.

This season under Franclim Carvalho, the midfielder has featured in 22 matches, catching the eye with ten goals and three assists, performances that have attracted interest from Premier League side Newcastle United.

Galatasaray have now also placed the versatile 25-year-old high on their shortlist after underwhelming campaigns from midfield duo Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina, as the Turkish giants look to bolster the heart of their midfield.

Midfielder Nationality Joelinton Brazilian Sandro Tonali Italian Joe Willock English Bruno Guimaraes Brazilian Jacob Ramsey English Lewis Miley English Newcastle United’s midfield options

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray ‘will start official contacts at the end of the season’.

The Turkish giants are prepared to go up to €30m in order to convince Botafogo to part with the midfielder.

Newcastle could compete at that level for Danilo’s signature, but they will not be able to match the Champions League football that Galatasaray can offer.

The Turkish giants are regulars in the blue ribbon competition and playing it in would surely appeal to Danilo.

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Newcastle could see chance in the engine room this summer, amid Juventus’ interest in Sandro Tonali.

Bruno Guimaraes could also become a wanted man and Newcastle are expected to see the departure of a number of top players in the window as they balance the books and look to make signings.

Danilo has also been linked with Manchester United.