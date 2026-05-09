Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Aston Villa are interested in the ‘highly sought after’ Matias Soule, but he ‘could stay’ put at Roma given how he has developed under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Joining Roma from Juventus in 2024 for a fee of region of €30m, Soule has clocked regular game time in the Italian capital.

In the summer of 2024, Leicester City managed to agree a deal to sign Soule from Juventus, but the player wanted to go to Roma.

Playing down the flank this season, Soule has notched up 15 goal contributions and helped Roma mount a push to finish in a Champions League spot.

He now has interest from England again, with Aston Villa and Bournemouth making him ‘highly sought after’, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Villa are expected to do business over the course of the summer transfer window as they prepare for a season in the Champions League.

However, it has been suggested Soule ‘could stay’ at Roma given the way he has developed under Giallorossi boss Gasperini.

The Giallorossi look to be happy with the wide-man and may want to hold on to him.

Roma though are looking to bring in cash before 30th June to make sure they have no issues triggering the clause to buy Donyell Malen from Aston Villa.

On loan Loan from Evan Ferguson Brighton Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool Donyell Malen Aston Villa Lorenzo Venturino Genoa Daniele Ghilardi Hellas Verona Bryan Zaragoza Bayern Munich Players on loan at Roma

The situation could potentially give Aston Villa some leverage when it comes to trying to take Soule to Villa Park.

The two clubs have a good relationship, having done business this season, with Leon Bailey having a half-season loan spell at Roma.

Aston Villa could do other shopping in Serie A in the summer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Juventus attacker Jonathan David is a player that the Villa Park side are keen on, but they may need the Bianconeri to help financially if a deal is to happen.

There is also interest in Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique, who is expected to depart the San Siro in the approaching window.