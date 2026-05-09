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Sam Beukema ‘appears increasingly part’ of Napoli’s project for the long term despite interest from Arne Slot’s Liverpool.

Slot’s side are stumbling towards the finish line in the Premier League and look set to qualify for the Champions League, even though they have gone backwards at an alarming rate.

Liverpool are letting Mohamed Salah go on a free transfer in the summer, despite his deal having another year on it, while Andrew Robertson is also going.

Slot is keen on reuniting with his former assistant John Heitinga, who left Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Liverpool are expected to sign another defender this summer and Slot has been linked with a countryman in the shape of Beukema.

The Reds considered a possible swoop for the defender in last summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool could make a move to try to bring him in from Napoli, who he eventually joined last summer.

However, Napoli have been taking an increasingly hardline stance on Beukema, with no discounts offered on any possible fee for him.

Club Years Go Ahead Eagles 2017-2021 AZ Alkmaar 2021-2023 Bologna 2023-2025 Napoli 2025- Sam Beukema’s career history

Now the task for Liverpool looks to have become even more difficult as Beukema ‘appears increasingly’ part of the Napoli project heading into next season, according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

He is viewed as the leading centre-back at Napoli and the Serie A side do not look interested in allowing him to leave.

For Liverpool, the development is a blow and may lead to Slot being forced to give up on landing his fellow Dutchman.

The Reds though do have other irons in the fire.

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Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is a player they are keen on and he is set to be available on a free transfer in the summer when his Cherries deal ends.

They are expected to have contact over a deal to sign him again soon and the Argentine would represent a Premier League proven player.

Beukema has only played his football in the Netherlands and Italy and it remains to be seen if he will play in the Premier League in the future.