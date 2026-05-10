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Tottenham Hotspur face waiting until after the World Cup to be able to sit down with Bayern Munich and discuss a deal for Joao Palhinha.

Spurs signed Palhinha on loan from the Bavarians last summer and the deal contained an option to buy.

The option to buy is one that Tottenham consider to be too expensive and they have been holding talks to try to bring the price down.

Bayern Munich however do not want to rush into agreeing a reduced deal to let Palhinha move to north London on a permanent basis.

They see the World Cup as crucial to their hopes of getting a higher price for the 30-year-old and, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo (via Noticias Ao Minuto), they will not negotiate a move until after the tournament.

Bayern Munich feel that if Palhinha can shine for Portugal this summer then his value will only increase, with more clubs potentially coming to the table.

Sporting Lisbon are already showing interest in potentially bringing Palhinha back to Portugal, but they are not prepared to meet the sum Tottenham agreed as an option to buy, which is between €25m and €30m.

Interested club Country Besiktas Turkey Benfica Portugal Tottenham Hotspur England Sporting Lisbon Portugal Clubs interested in Joao Palhinha

The club’s Lisbon rivals Benfica are also keeping a close eye on the situation regarding Palhinha and could get involved.

Tottenham’s likely permanent capture of Palhinha will depend on remaining a Premier League side, giving both Portuguese teams a reason to hope they fail to survive.

There is also interest in Palhinha from Turkey, where Besiktas have already started working on a possible swoop to beat the competition.

Palhinha came through the ranks at the Sporting Lisbon academy and broke into the first team after loan spells away.

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Fulham snapped him up from Sporting Lisbon in 2022 and he spent two years in London before switching to Bayern Munich.

Palhinha struggled to make an impact in Germany and Bayern Munich are not counting on him for next season, with a departure most likely.