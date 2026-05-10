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Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Nottingham Forest for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the City Ground.

Howe managed to stop the rot last time out when beating Brighton 3-1 at St James’ Park, but questions remain about the manager and his work with the Magpies.

While Howe looks set to remain as boss into next season, it emerged recently that Newcastle did explore the availability of Cesc Fabregas, who wants to remain at Como.

Work on possible deals has indeed started, with Sporting Lisbon attacker Luis Suarez being sounded out.

Howe though still needs to guide Newcastle through the remainder of the season and will want to get back to back wins today.

The Newcastle boss remains without Fabian Schar, Lewis Miley and Tino Livramento.

Newcastle visit a Nottingham Forest side still looking to wrap up survival in the Premier League, meaning they have a lot to play for.

It will be a test of how Howe is able to motivate his players to still give their all in search of the three points when many may already be thinking of the summer.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Nottingham Forest today is Nick Pope, while in defence Howe selects Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall.

Howe looks towards a midfield of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, while Jacob Murphy and Nick Woltemade support William Osula.

The boss may well need to use his substitutes to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Nottingham Forest within the 90 minutes and his options today include Yoane Wissa and Joe Willock.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Pope, Burn, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy, Woltemade, Osula

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Trippier, Wissa, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey