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Cardiff City are keen on Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young as they shape plans for life back in the Championship, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side are preparing for a return to the second tier after securing automatic promotion at the first attempt following relegation into League One last season.

Former Bluebird Sean Morrison pointed towards the clear pathway now developing for younger players under Barry-Murphy and expects that trend to continue next season.

At the same time, former Cardiff defender Danny Gabbidon admitted concerns remain around the future of Dylan Lawlor after the youngster’s impressive season saw his stock rise.

As preparations continue behind the scenes, Cardiff are expected to strengthen in order to handle the jump back to Championship level.

The Bluebirds have already secured the permanent signing of goalkeeper Nathan Trott, though the club are still exploring further competition in that department.

That search has now directed attention towards Young, who has been at Salford City on loan from Sunderland since 2024.

Club Years Sunderland 2023- Darlington (loan) 2024 Salford City (loan) 2024- Matty Young’s career history

The young custodian has produced an eye-catching campaign in League Two and is entering the final two years of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are now preparing to reward his development with a fresh four-year extension, viewing him as a future number one at the Stadium of Light.

Once that agreement is completed, Sunderland want Young to continue accelerating his development elsewhere, and Cardiff are keen on offering the teenager Championship exposure next season.

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MK Dons are also in the race for the youngster as well, while another spell at Salford has not been dismissed, particularly if the club secure promotion through the League Two playoffs.

The 19-year-old has registered 15 clean sheets across 44 league appearances this season, numbers which have only strengthened Sunderland’s belief in his long-term ceiling.

Should Cardiff succeed in landing Young, the move would represent a significant step in the goalkeeper’s progression and his first sustained opportunity to operate at Championship level.

However, with Trott the established number 1, there may be question marks over just how much game time the Sunderland talent would get in Wales.