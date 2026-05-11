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Coventry City are the ‘most determined’ club in the race to land Barcelona talent Hamza Abdelkarim on loan, with Norwich City and Sheffield United also monitoring his situation.

The 18-year-old joined the Spanish giants during the winter transfer window on a six-month loan agreement from Egyptian club Al Ahly.

Abdelkarim’s deal includes an option to buy and the Catalans have already been sufficiently impressed by the Egyptian to decide to exercise it at the end of the season.

Barcelona are now focused on mapping out the next stage of the youngster’s development, with the belief internally that regular senior football represents the strongest pathway forward as they look to push him on.

The Catalan side are therefore exploring a loan arrangement capable of offering Abdelkarim consistent involvement rather than limited minutes around the fringes of the first team squad or simply life with Barcelona B.

That has brought Coventry City firmly into the picture as, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Frank Lampard’s side would like to secure Abdelkarim on a season-long loan ahead of their return to Premier League football.

Haji Wright has carried the role of starting striker this season for the Sky Blues, while Ellis Simms has also provided another option, but the Premier League will be a different ball game.

It is suggested that out of Abdelkarim’s suitors, Coventry are ‘the most determined’ at present.

Interested club Coventry City Sheffield United Norwich City Cadiz Mirandes Keen on Hamza Abdelkarim

Interest in the Egyptian is not limited to Coventry though, with Championship pair Sheffield United and Norwich City both keen.

Moving to Coventry would mean a higher stage for the Barcelona talent, though he would not be guaranteed a starting spot under Lampard.

Spanish second-tier sides Cadiz and CD Mirandes are also monitoring developments surrounding the attacker.

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But which club can offer more playing time could become a decisive factor in the pursuit of a deal, placing added weight on every proposal.

The Sky Blues also hold interest in Lois Openda as another striker option, but Leeds United remain part of that chase as well.