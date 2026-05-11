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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Tottenham for tonight’s Premier League clash under the lights in north London – match preview here.

Farke has secured another season in the Premier League for Leeds, with his plan coming together at the right time and a run to the FA Cup semi-final to show for it too.

The Whites head to face a Tottenham side revitalised under Roberto De Zerbi and Leeds’ assistant Edmund Reimer expects Spurs to be aggressive on the pitch.

While there might not be too much for Leeds to play for, that does not mean the Whites stars will not have their own personal reasons to want to keep on performing.

One former Leeds boss stated recently that he cannot see Anton Stach slowing down as the German wants a World Cup squad spot.

The same is likely true of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though it is possible other Leeds stars are starting to dream of a summer break to recharge their batteries.

Winger Noah Okafor is unavailable this evening as he has a calf strain, while Gabriel Gudmundsson continues on the sidelines.

Recent meetings between the two teams have seen Tottenham come off better and Spurs won 2-1 at Elland Road earlier this season.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Tottenham tonight is Karl Darlow, while in defence Farke picks Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol.

Farke has wing-backs in his team and they are James Justin and Daniel James.

The Leeds boss will want to win the midfield battle and he goes with Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke can shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Tottenham by using his bench and his options include Lukas Nmecha and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Lineup vs Tottenham

Darlow, Justin, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, James, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Lienou, Bornauw, Longstaff, Chadwick, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha