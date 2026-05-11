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Former top flight star Danny Murphy believes Everton have built a well-balanced side and feels further investment in the summer transfer window could help the Toffees take another step forward.

Everton’s hunt for European football took another dent after a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at the weekend.

The result means Jake O’Brien’s hopes of three wins from the final three games are over.

David Moyes’ side will be disappointed after letting lead slip after having a two-goal advantage on Sunday, similar to what they did against Manchester City.

The draw leaves Everton tenth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 36 games, five points behind Brighton, who currently occupy the Conference League spot.

The Toffees, who are now winless in their last five league outings, need two wins from their final two fixtures to have any hope of staying in contention for Europe.

Former midfielder Murphy admitted that Everton will be disappointed with the goals they conceded in the Palace game.

However, Murphy sees green shoots for Everton in the way they have been performing, not least on the road, offering Moyes something to build on.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

With the summer transfer window now rapidly approaching, Everton are expected to be in the market for significant reinforcement, with the Toffees holding an interest in Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara.

Murphy thinks there is every chance that Everton can kick on and go up a level if they can get their business in the summer window right.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, he said: “They have got a nice balance in their side and with a bit of investment in the summer, they could kick on, but in isolation today they will be disappointed because of the goals they conceded were not great.

“When you look at all the chances they created too, then when you create that many chances away from home and don’t win, you always feel disappointed.

“And that I suppose is a positive in many ways, because if you are going anywhere in the Premier League, travelling away from home and making chances like that, then you are doing something right.

“There is a lot to like about Everton at the moment, even if their recent results have not been great.”

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While Moyes will want to finish the season strongly, work in the transfer market is likely to have already begun for Everton.

In addition to Sara, they have also been credited with an interest in Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique.

There remain questions over whether Everton will be able to bring Jack Grealish back to the club, amid the winger revealing he is happy with his injury recovery progress.