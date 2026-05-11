Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Luka Vuskovic has declared a return to Hamburg is ‘99.9 per cent’ off as the defender edges closer towards heading back to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a good Bundesliga campaign, earning a place in the league’s Team of the Season and cementing his status among Europe’s brightest young centre-backs.

Vuskovic has featured 29 times for the German outfit and, alongside his defensive duties, has netted six times, making him the joint top scorer for his side.

His latest strike arrived against Freiburg as Hamburg secured a dramatic 3-2 victory on Sunday.

The Croatian’s performances throughout the season have kept Hamburg boss Merlin Polzin hopeful of retaining him beyond the current campaign, but the club internally estimated their chances at ‘less than one per cent’.

Hamburg have been clear that though they would like to keep Vuskovic, they have no contractual way of doing so.

Now Vuskovic himself has delivered the clearest indication yet surrounding his immediate future.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

He told German magazine Kicker: “99.9 per cent of the time, it [the Freiburg game] was my farewell party.”

That development is likely to place further focus on how Spurs intend to handle the next phase of Vuskovic’s progression, as he has had a taste of playing regularly.

Should the Lilywhites preserve their Premier League status, Vuskovic could finally move closer towards making his long-awaited first-team breakthrough after Tottenham first secured his signature three years ago.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Attempts from other clubs to snatch a permanent move for the Croatian cannot be completely dismissed either, as Barcelona are interested, though Spurs continue viewing him as an important part of the club’s long-term defensive plans.

Vuskovic remains under contract in north London until 2030, placing Tottenham firmly in control of the next chapter surrounding his future.

Hamburg’s best hope may be if Tottenham feel unable to give him the playing time he desires and leave the door open for another loan, perhaps towards the end of the summer transfer window.