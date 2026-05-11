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Paris FC are ‘planning to trigger’ their option to buy to make Burnley star Luca Koleosho’s loan move permanent in the summer.

The 21-year-old winger came through the Espanyol academy system and Burnley recruited him in the summer of 2023.

Koleosho began last season as a regular name in the starting lineup but later lost his place and played a bit part role during the second half of the season.

Last summer, Burnley decided to loan him out to his former club Espanyol to help the Italian reinvent his form, but he only managed to make three appearances in La Liga, due to which Burnley decided to cut short his loan spell.

The Clarets hierarchy decided to send Koleosho on another loan in January and Paris FC showed interest in signing him.

The French outfit struck a deal with Burnley to take the 21-year-old on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy him in the summer.

Koleosho has featured 15 times for Paris FC since his arrival while netting three goals in the process so far and has managed to impress the club hierarchy.

Scored against Competition Nantes (A) Ligue 1 Monaco (H) Ligue 1 Luca Koleosho’s Paris FC goals this season

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Paris FC are now ‘planning to trigger’ the option to buy clause in Burnley star Koleosho’s loan deal to keep him in France.

It has been suggested that the Paris outfit want to offer him a deal which will see him stay at the club until 2030.

Burnley have been relegated this season from the Premier League and they might see some high-profile names depart Turf Moor in the summer and Koleosho might join that list.

Italian outfits Parma and Udinese already have Armando Broja, who Burnley snapped up last summer, on their radar.

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Broja only managed to net one goal in the Premier League while only managing to start eight times for them and a loan exit has been mooted as possible.

Burnley have two more matches left this season and despite getting relegated, they might have a say in the Premier League title race as they will face Arsenal in their next game on 18th May.