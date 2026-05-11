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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Leeds United as he looks to steer Spurs another step closer to safety tonight – match preview here.

With West Ham having been beaten by Arsenal on Sunday, Tottenham have a perfect opportunity to open up a four-point gap over the Hammers.

Prior to the West Ham match, Salford City boss Karl Robinson backed the Hammers to survive at Tottenham’s expense, arguing the London Stadium side have more experience of a relegation battle.

Despite that, Tottenham have risen to the challenge under De Zerbi, winning their last two games, and if they make it three tonight then few would bet against them surviving.

De Zerbi though is not underestimating the challenge posed by Leeds and feels in the Whites, Spurs are having to play one of the most in-form sides at the moment.

While there has been an upturn in form, Tottenham still are without a league win in north London since early December.

West Ham will take some comfort in that as they look for Leeds to do them the biggest of favours by beating Tottenham tonight.

Even a point though for Tottenham would put them in a good spot ahead of the final two games, opening up a two-point gap.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Leeds United this evening, with a defence of Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie,

In midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and Joao Palhinha will look to get control, while in attack Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani support Richarlison.

De Zerbi may want to shuffle the pack of his Tottenham lineup vs Leeds United within the 90 minutes and can turn to his bench, where his options include Souza and Archie Gray.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Leeds United

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Gallagher, Palhinha, Kolo Muani, Tel, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza