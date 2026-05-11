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Guglielmo Vicario’s move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan ‘seems to be frozen’, with Spurs having their full focus on securing their Premier League status.

Vicario has continued to be Tottenham’s main man between the sticks, despite regularly coming in for criticism.

He recently came out of the Tottenham side though due to a hernia issue, with Antonin Kinsky taking his place in the team.

Amid a difficult season for Tottenham, Vicario’s future has been a regular source of speculation, with talk of late that he was just one step away from joining Inter Milan in the summer.

Inter Milan have also been working to agree matters with Vicario and do have personal terms with the goalkeeper wrapped up.

A move for Vicario though is not progressing at the moment and ‘seems to be frozen’, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FCInterNews).

With Tottenham giving their full focus on looking to survive in the Premier League, it appears the club have no interest in signing off on a sale of Vicario now.

Goalkeeper Nationality Yann Sommer Swiss Raffaele Di Gennaro Italian Josep Martinez Spanish Inter Milan’s goalkeepers

Inter Milan are actively looking for a replacement for Yann Sommer and would like to address the goalkeeping position as a matter of urgency.

They could decide to just promote Josep Martinez to number 1 if no deal can be done for Vicario.

Vicario has abundant experience in playing in Serie A, but an ex-Inter Milan goalkeeper believes there are better options in the market.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper’s age and wage demands, along with experience in Serie A and Champions League, make him a more suitable option over the other potential targets for Inter Milan.

Spurs are at the wrong end of the Premier League table and locked in a relegation battle with West Ham United, with just three games to go until the end of the season.

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There could be multiple departures this summer at Suprs irrespective of their league position, with three clubs willing to take on out-of-favour centre-back Radu Dragusin and Yves Bissouma garnering interest from Turkey.

It has also been suggested that the defensive duo of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero could also depart this summer, with a host of clubs interested in luring them away.

Whether Vicario returns to Italy or stays in England remains to be seen, but at the moment, Spurs have the upper hand as the 29-year-old is tied to the club until 2028.