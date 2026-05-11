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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 11th May, 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Leeds United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League tonight looking to take a huge step towards safety.

Spurs watched on as Arsenal did them a huge favour on Sunday by beating West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi now just needs to continue the feel-good factor against a Leeds team who have relatively little to play for over the course of their remaining games.

Leeds though appear to need no motivation to continue their impressive run of form in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire team have been on a steady path of progress, winning three of their last five games and managing to create quite a safe distance from the drop zone. Despite being the visitors tonight, they are highly unlikely to let go of their style to press teams and make life difficult for defenders.

Despite the exception of the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea, the Whites have been on a free goalscoring run, having managed to find the back of the net ten times in their last four games.

The home team will be wary of Leeds’ goal threat and also about their own frailty in defence, which they have to rectify to have any chance of winning the match.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United Kinsky Darlow Porro Bogle Danso Struik Van de Ven Rodon Udogie Bijol Bentancur Justin Palhinha Ampadu Gallagher Tanaka Tel Stach Kolo Muani Nmecha Richarlison Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Tottenham Hotspur: WWDLL

Leeds United: WDWWD

Key Men

Tottenham Hotspur

The requirement for Tottenham is simple – keep the defence tight and do not concede. For that to happen, a lot of responsibility has to be taken skipper Micky van de Ven. The Dutchman has had disciplinary issues to contend with but at the most important phase of his club’s domestic campaign, he has to keep a cool head and show his leadership skills.

He has to march his troops as per the requirements and most importantly, counter the aerial threats posed by Leeds’ tall attackers. The two Leeds United full-backs will certainly aim to deliver crosses on to the boxes and beat the Spurs players on the air. Van de Ven will have to counter that and help Antonin Kinsky keep a clean sheet.

Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha has been yet another important player for Spurs under De Zerbi. The manager has only recently stressed the importance of the Portuguese in the team and has also spoken about the club’s desire to sign him on a permanent basis, although they are seeking to negotiate a reduced fee with Bayern Munich.

He was the scorer of the only goal Tottenham scored in their first win of 2026 against Wolves at the end of April. In the following match against Aston Villa, Palhinha covered a distance of 10.67 kms on the pitch over the full 90 minutes and also had a passing accuracy of 90.5 per cent.

Against Leeds United, he might prove to be the link between Tottenham’s attack and defence and be the provider of the winning goal if not the scorer himself.

Leeds United

A key player for Leeds United in the run-in has been their summer signing Anton Stach. Despite failing to get a momentum going because of recurring injury issues, Stach has impressed whenever he has been on the pitch.

His last goal came in Leeds’ last match against Burnley, a match that saw him in action for the first time after having missed three. The additional advantage Farke has while using Stach is that he is a set-piece expert.

Inside the penalty box, Stach is also an aerial presence, proving to be a target man for the wingers and full-backs.

Lukas Nmecha has shown glimpses of real quality this season and he will want to take whatever chances he can get between now and the end of the campaign to make an impact.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the clear number one striker for Leeds, but Nmecha can link up with him and will be keen to show just that if given the chance.

Result Competition Leeds United 1-2 Tottenham Premier League Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Premier League Tottenham 4-3 Leeds United Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Tottenham can never take Leeds United lightly, despite recent record between the two teams giving them the edge.

The Whites have shown of late that they are giant killers. The win over rivals Manchester United was a proof of that. They did not just win the match, but dominated it to keep the Red Devils on the back foot for most of the 90 minutes.

Given Tottenham’s fragile confidence, the Whites can very well set the cat among pigeons by scoring an early goal. It can trigger more, dealing a deadly blow to the confidence of the home team.

By irking the fans, Leeds can put further pressure on the players. Tottenham will need to be solid at the back first before showing the visitors their edge in attack.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Tottenham 2-2 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United in the Premier League will be live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR with kick-off starting from 20.00 UK time.