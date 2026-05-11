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Watford star Edoardo Bove has admitted that he is enjoying the intensity of the Championship a lot more compared to Serie A, while admitting that he is still in touch with Jose Mourinho.

The Rome-born midfield talent began his youth career with his hometown club, Roma, joining them when he was ten.

He was regarded as a top talent, coming through the Italian club’s youth system, as he kept impressing at the Giallorossi.

Bove made his senior debut for the Serie A giants at 18 years old back in 2021 against Crotone in a top-flight league game.

The former Italy Under-21 international showed promise in Roma’s first team and he earned praise from Mourinho for his relentless nature on the pitch.

Bove was loaned out to Fiorentina last season to help him clock regular game time, but he collapsed in a game against Inter Milan and had to undergo surgery, which saw him implant a device due to heart issues.

In Italy, he is unable to take part in games due to the device and his contract at Roma was terminated by mutual consent in January.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Watford took the initiative to sign the 23-year-old Italian, who was a bit-part player at Vicarage Road under now former boss Edward Still.

Bove has played eleven games for the Hornets, having signed a deal until the summer of 2031 at the English club.

The midfielder made it clear that he is enjoying the high intensity of the English football, which, according to him, is a lot different compared to Serie A.

“I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a new experience, it’s my first time living outside of Italy, and I’m enjoying it”, the Watford star told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web when he was asked about his time in England.

“The football is a little different; there’s a difference in intensity, and the game is more direct.

“I’m enjoying it, and I’m happy.”

He also admitted that he is still very much in touch with his former boss, Mourinho, stressing that connections do not get broken once they are established.

“I have, like many others.

“The football community allows you to stay in touch; you’re united by shared experiences.

“It’s normal, if you’ve shared something, to continue to stay in touch with people”, Bove added.

Back in the summer of 2024, Leeds United were linked with him, while Everton gave further competition for the Italian midfielder.

One former striker recently stressed that Watford lack cohesion despite having a talented squad and Bove, who has played 92 senior games for Roma, could hold the key to gel the team under a stable boss.