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Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are showing interest in Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa and are ‘conducting extensive research’ ahead of a possible swoop.

The Reds paid a cut-price fee of £10m to Juventus, where he struggled with injury issues, in the summer of 2024 as they sensed a bargain.

One former Premier League star predicted that Chiesa would put top-flight defenders in trouble with his ability on the ball, but his time at Anfield has not gone according to plan.

Chiesa’s injury issues were very much evident in his first season in England, as he clocked only 104 minutes of Premier League football throughout the campaign.

A host of Serie A clubs wanted to bring him back to Italy last year, but Liverpool were cold on letting go of the winger.

Last summer, it looked like the Italian could be on the move away from Anfield, as a host of Serie A clubs explored taking him away from Liverpool.

Again Liverpool, wary of being left short on attacking options, refused to play ball on letting Chiesa leave the club.

Loanee On loan from Orkun Kokcu Benfica Cengiz Under Fenerbahce El Bilal Toure Atalanta Jota Silva Nottingham Forest Kristjan Asllani Inter Milan Yasin Ozcan Aston Villa Players Besiktas have on loan

Chiesa’s 35 appearances across all competitions this season, on paper, look positive, but he has started only one Premier League game.

The 28-year-old winger has clocked just over 700 minutes across all competitions despite being fit throughout the campaign, with Arne Slot regularly preferring other options.

And now, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via A Spor), Turkish outfit Besiktas are showing genuine interest in Chiesa, for whom they are ‘conducting extensive research’.

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It has been suggested that the Black Eagles are expected to make contact with the Reds for the Italian forward when the summer transfer window opens.

Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin also likes the 28-year-old, who could be ending his Liverpool experience after two years if a deal can be done.

If Liverpool do signal that the door is open then Serie A sides would also be expected to rekindle their interest, giving Besiktas competition.