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Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford feels Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on fire for the Whites this season and believes the in-form forward has earned an England call-up for next month’s World Cup.

Calvert-Lewin arrived at Elland Road last August on a free transfer after spending nine years with Everton, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Whites, although one former Leeds man initially had reservations about the move, questioning the club’s recruitment approach.

The centre-forward has since made those doubts look misplaced, netting 14 goals and registering one assist in 37 appearances across all competitions to sit comfortably as Leeds’ leading scorer this season.

It marks the first time the 29-year-old has hit double figures since the 2020/21 campaign, when he struck 16 times for the Toffees, and his revival this season caught the attention of Thomas Tuchel, who included the Leeds frontman in England’s squad during the March international break.

Calvert-Lewin has continued to build momentum ever since, scoring three times in his last four appearances, most recently grabbing a vital equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night in north London.

Beckford reflected on the doubts that surrounded Calvert-Lewin heading into the campaign, with many questioning whether the striker could finally enjoy a sustained run of fitness and remain available across the season because of his injury setbacks.

However, he feels the forward has firmly put those concerns to bed with his performances this term, pointing to his 13-goal haul and influential displays spearheading the attack.

Striker Age Dominic Calvert-Lewin 29 Joel Piroe 26 Lukas Nmecha 27 Leeds United’s strikers

The 42-year-old added that the Englishman’s consistency and impressive form this season warrant recognition at international level and said he hopes the 29-year-old is handed an England call-up for the World Cup.

Beckford said on LUTV (18:35): “13 goals this season.

“Lots of people were doubting this guy, talking about his injury record, how many games he’s going to be able to play for us? Is he going to be able to get the goals for us? Is he going to lead the line for us properly? How many minutes is he going to get?

“The guy is on fire.

“He’s done really, really well.

“He’s averaged just over a goal every three games, you know, so that in itself speaks absolute volumes, and I’m hoping that he does get the England call-up to go away with them because I feel like he has deserved it.

“He’s more than deserved it.”

The international break did not unfold as Calvert-Lewin would have hoped, with the Leeds striker limited to just 34 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Uruguay before being left out of the squad entirely for the friendly against Japan, although his form since returning has provided plenty of encouragement.

Aaron Lennon has also backed the 29-year-old’s World Cup credentials, while Darren Ambrose admitted the Leeds hitman offers a different dimension to England captain Harry Kane and insisted he would include him in the squad.

With just two games remaining and Leeds already assured of their Premier League status, Calvert-Lewin will now be aiming to finish the campaign strongly and stay firmly in contention for a place on the plane this summer.