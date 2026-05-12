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Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has given his verdict on how Sean Longstaff is likely to be feeling after limited game time this season, suggesting the midfielder will understandably be frustrated by his reduced role.

After an 18-year association with Newcastle United, Longstaff joined Leeds United last summer on a four-year deal as a proven Premier League addition.

He made a bright start at Elland Road, earning praise from a teammate for his emerging leadership qualities, but the move has stalled after a calf injury in November struck just as Leeds were hitting form under Daniel Farke.

The 28-year-old missed the whole of December, a period in which Leeds went unbeaten in the Premier League, and since then has struggled to establish himself as a starter, largely featuring from the bench.

As a result, Longstaff has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing five goal involvements, with one former Leeds star noting how difficult that situation can be.

Matteo reflected on the midfielder’s position, acknowledging that he must be frustrated with his limited game time, but suggesting it stems from strong performances elsewhere in the squad.

He added that opportunities will come, potentially as soon as Sunday’s clash against Brighton, while emphasising that the competition for places highlights the squad’s growing depth and quality.

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The 52-year-old further noted that no player is happy to be on the bench, but insisted Longstaff’s attitude remains positive, adding that he was unfortunate not to score during his cameo against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night, denied only by a fine save.

Matteo said on LUTV (25:06): “Yes, he’ll be frustrated because of the game time he has had, but you know the other lads have done so well.

“His opportunity will come, it might come against Brighton, you never know.

“But yes, it just shows the quality and the squad we’re building.

“No one’s happy about being on the bench

“But still the mentality is right and he’s unlucky not to get that goal, just apart from an amazing save.”

Last month against Bournemouth, Longstaff came off the bench to produce a superb strike that secured a 2-2 draw for Leeds, underlining his reliability when fit, with Farke also previously praising his set-piece quality.

The Yorkshire side are now mathematically safe and with two games remaining the German boss is expected to rotate and hand opportunities to fringe players as he assesses his squad for next season.

The 28-year-old, however, will be keen to force his way back into a more prominent role, using the run-in to strengthen his case for a bigger part in the season ahead.