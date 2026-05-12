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Leeds United are keen on Lois Openda, but the Juventus striker’s future ‘will also heavily depend on’ the strategy the Bianconeri take for their frontline this summer.

The Liege-born forward talent came through Club Brugge’s youth system and had an impressive two-year loan spell with Eredivisie side Vitesse, where he contributed to 48 goals directly in 88 games.

Openda spent another season at Ligue 1 side Lens after the Belgian giants and scored 21 times in 38 league games in his only campaign in France.

In the January window of the 2022/23 season, Everton failed with a bid for Openda, who moved on to join Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The Belgium international grabbed attention with his quality performances for Die Roten Bullen, and last summer, Juventus loaned him in with an obligation to buy for €40m.

The 26-year-old striker’s time in Italy, though, has not gone according to plan at all, as he has scored only two goals for the Old Lady.

In the dying embers of the season, the Belgian forward is again attracting Premier League interest as Leeds and newly promoted Coventry are keen on him.

Striker Nationality Joel Piroe Dutch Dominic Calvert-Lewin English Lukas Nmecha German Leeds United’s strikers

It has widely been assumed that Openda will be leaving Juventus, however it does not appear that is a concrete decision yet.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Openda’s future ‘will also heavily depend on’ what Juventus choose to do with their frontline for next season.

It has been suggested that Old Lady boss, Luciano Spalletti, has demanded some physical and mental attributes from his attackers, which Openda has lacked since his arrival.

Juventus could choose to offload Openda, but with Jonathan David drawing interest and Dusan Vlahovic’s continued stay uncertain, they may not want to completely rebuild the frontline.

Suitors Leeds have now confirmed their Premier League safety and believe that Openda could be a perfect fit at Elland Road to give competition to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry are also keen on Openda.

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Any move for Openda would likely be in the form of a loan as Juventus look to avoid making a loss.

They are well aware that Premier League sides will not pay anywhere near to €40m on the back of his two-goal season in Italy, which could see him leave Turin.

All eyes will now be on how Juventus deal with approaches for Openda as they arrive.