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Frosinone general manager Pietro Doronzo has revealed that his winger Fares Ghedjemis turned down an approach from Scottish giants Celtic in January to try and win the Serie B title with the Italian club.

Celtic submitted an offer for Ghedjemis in January and the negotiations were said to have been so far down the line that Frosinone were already looking for his replacement.

Later in the window, it emerged that negotiations had ended abruptly because Celtic’s offer was significantly lower than what Frosinone had been looking for as the deal fell through.

Doronzo has divulged that Frosinone president Maurizio Stirpe considers the wishes of the players, as was the case with Ghedjemis, when considering any offer, as he does not want the club to feel like a ‘prison’.

The move to Celtic, Doronzo also revealed, primarily broke down due to Ghedjemis’ wish to stay on and ‘win the championship’ as he cited the winger as an example of ‘the attachment these guys have to the club’.

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Doronzo was quoted by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web as saying to Radio Sportiva: “Everything depends on the dynamics of the market.

“However, I can tell you an episode that clearly illustrates the attachment these guys have to the club.

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“In January, there was a real possibility that Ghedjemis would leave: Celtic had made a very significant offer.

“President Stirpe, despite knowing how crucial he was to us, wanted to consult the boy, reiterating that Frosinone is not a prison.

“The player responded clearly: I want to stay here to win the championship.

“It was a risk to turn down that offer, but the President’s courage and the boy’s determination were rewarded.”

Doronzo also let slip what they would consider an acceptable bid if Celtic were to return for Ghedjemis in the summer.

“Today, Ghedjemis’ value has doubled, and his performances have been crucial to our climb up the ladder.”

Ghedjemis recently revealed a desire to make it to the World Cup with Algeria, having made a goalscoring debut for the country in March.

With 15 goals and three assists in the league this season, Ghedjemis has done his chances of appearing in the World Cup or earning a big move no harm, with Frosinone achieving promotion to Serie A by finishing second in Serie B and missing out on the championship by a single point.

Celtic have sealed qualification for the Champions League with their win against Rangers and will now seek to close down the single point deficit to Hearts before turning their attention to the summer window which might see them renew their interest in Ghedjemis.