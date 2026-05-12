Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has admitted he is hoping for ‘two pieces of good news’ before the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been the first-choice option on the right flank of defence throughout a turbulent campaign in north London.

Across 45 appearances in all competitions this season, the Spaniard has delivered six assists, making him the joint-highest assist provider in the Spurs squad.

Porro played the full 90 minutes during Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds United, a result which left Spurs still nervously glancing over their shoulders near the bottom end of the table.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side remain firmly dragged into the relegation picture, currently sitting 17th in the Premier League and only two points clear of the drop zone.

Former top-flight winger Pat Nevin believes the Lilywhites have been drawn into a survival mindset, something that should continue across the final two matches of the season.

Porro is keen to help Tottenham survive and then book his spot in the Spain squad for the World Cup, something he sees as then giving him two pieces of good news.

Club played for Girona Real Valladolid Sporting Lisbon Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Pedro Porro has played for

He also pointed towards how volatile the relegation picture has become, as even small swings in results elsewhere are now capable of dramatically shifting the situation around Spurs.

Porro told El Larguero (via Cadena SER): “Hopefully, that would be two pieces of good news.”

West Ham could go above Tottenham by the time Spurs next play and Porro knows how important the games are.

He added: “It’s true that right now we’re two points above them and they play before us.

“Now anything goes.

“We have to consider everything.

“That’s the reality and everything counts.”

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Porro has continued to be a regular presence in Luis de la Fuente’s squads despite Tottenham’s difficult season and even featured during Spain’s March friendlies.

If the World Cup call arrives, it would place the Spaniard in line for his first appearance on biggest international stage, marking a major milestone in his career

For now though, Porro will be tasked with steering Spurs away from the threat of Championship football.