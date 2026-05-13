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Dynamo Dresden squad planner Paul Wagner, who is considered to be an ‘expert in data scouting’ is ‘highly regarded’ by Premier League side West Ham United.

The 27-year-old has been serving Dynamo Dresden since 2020 and was elevated to the role of Head of Scouting and Squad Planning in 2024.

The German club, who dominated football in the erstwhile East Germany, achieved promotion to the 2. Bundesliga last season, after three campaigns in the 3. Liga, under his guidance.

Wagner prepared for the 2. Bundesliga campaign by recommending Kofi Amoako, who has been linked with Leeds United, amongst others, having impressed with his potential.

Dynamo Dresden have seen a reshuffling of the pack this season, with sporting director Thomas Brendel being dismissed in November, while Wagner opted for a new challenge in March despite an offer of a contract renewal, as Stephan Engels replaced him.

He is currently on loan from the club, seeing out a deal which ends in June.

Though West Ham were praised for their January additions, there remains a lingering sense that their recruitment is not fit for the modern age, with the handling of Guido Rodriguez being a prime example of their inaptitude.

With West Ham now back in the relegation zone with two games left to play, the depth of the rot has hit home, as the Hammers seek to set the house in order.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Subsequently, West Ham are looking to hire intelligently across not only the playing staff, but also amongst the decision-makers who bring in the playing staff.

It has now emerged that Wagner is one such candidate, with the German ‘highly regarded’ in the West Ham corridors, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer.

He is considered to be an ‘expert in data scouting’, which the Hammers could be keen to get the grips with.

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West Ham are likely to face competition for Wagner from 2. Bundesliga side Hannover.

Additionally, a host of Bundesliga clubs are said to have made enquiries for Wagner, making the Hammers obtaining him less than a straight forward proposition.

What division West Ham are in next season could well influence Wagner’s thinking if he is made an offer.