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Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has selected his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell for a potentially pivotal Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park tonight.

If Celtic can pick up all three points this evening then they would set up a title-decider at the weekend against league leaders Hearts.

However, if Celtic are beaten tonight and Hearts beat Falkirk at Tynecastle, the Bhoys would not be able to overhaul the Jambos on the final day.

Celtic know Motherwell represent a tough test to put themselves in position to win a 14th Scottish Premiership title in 15 seasons though.

One former Scotland star warned in the lead up to tonight’s game that Motherwell are more than capable of throwing a spanner in the works.

O’Neill though has seen stars stepping up when he needs them the most, none more so than Daizen Maeda, and the Celtic boss has hailed the forward.

The experienced boss also believes that the team and the fans have a good connection again, something which could be critical in the coming days.

Celtic beat Motherwell 3-1 in the last encounter between the two teams, but lost 2-0 on their last visit to Fir Park.

O’Neill has Viljami Sinisalo in goal in his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell tonight, while at the back he goes with Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

In the engine room, where O’Neill will want Celtic to get hold of the ball, Celtic have Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, while Sebastian Tounetki and Yang support Daizen Maeda in attack.

O’Neill can shake up his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell if needed, with options off the bench for the boss including Reo Hatate and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Motherwell

Sinisalo, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Tounetki, Yang, Maeda

Substitutes: Doohan, McCowan, Iheanacho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saracchi, Hatate, Murray, Forrest, Ralston