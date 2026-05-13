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Adam Pope does not believe Leeds United will be able to suddenly change their style of play next season and feels there is a lack of strength in depth at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side recently confirmed their Premier League status after a difficult spell earlier in the campaign had sparked fears of relegation, as they currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with two rounds remaining.

A seven-match unbeaten sequence in the Premier League has significantly lifted the atmosphere around Elland Road in past weeks and now there are few questioning Farke’s position.

Richard Keys pointed towards Leeds’ trip to the Etihad against Manchester City earlier in the campaign as a turning point in their season.

Farke has also won praise for how he handles the squad and makes sure that his key players avoid injury.

Leeds have had a streetwise style under Farke this season and it was recently suggested he wants to revert to a more possession-based approach next term.

Pope feels though the Peacocks are still lacking the depth needed to carry out major tactical alterations immediately, even if additional quality is brought in ahead of next season.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

He also suggested that Farke could still find himself forced into compromises next season, with the German boss unlikely to fully implement his preferred style until the squad reach the level required to consistently execute it in the Premier League.

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (10.07): “It was just something last night I saw when we saw the team sheet.

“And you think Leeds haven’t got the squad at the moment, even if they add a few more with quality to absolutely do something really radical.

“I don’t think and suddenly change it to, you know, a championship style.

“So just because you looked at the bench last night, there’s a handful of injuries at the moment, and then you’ve got and congratulations to Rhys Chadwick and Jayden Lienou, who are on the bench.”

Pope pointed towards Leeds’ Monday night opponents Tottenham Hotspur as an example.

“Not comparable [to Tottenham’s bench] and that tells me that you are still going to have to cut your cloth and it might mean having to, yes, I’m sure every coach, Daniel Farke will go ‘I want to play this way. In an ideal world, with the right sort of players.’

“You’re probably still in a compromise situation.”

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Leeds have already started laying the groundwork for next season, as they are targeting Lois Openda, who has flopped at Juventus this term and could be moved on.

They are also keeping close tabs on Marseille midfielder Bilal Nadir, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

All eyes will be on exact profile of player Farke adds this summer to look for any clues regarding a possible change in style.