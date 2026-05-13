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Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk has claimed Galatasaray are ‘not currently’ pursuing Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk due to restrictions surrounding the club’s foreign player quota.

The Dutch centre-back has remained a central figure in the Reds’ defence throughout the season, though the campaign itself has unfolded under difficult circumstances for Arne Slot’s side.

Questions are now beginning to surround several senior names at Anfield ahead of the summer, with Van Dijk among those entering uncertain territory as he moves into the final year of his contract.

Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah have already confirmed they will depart at the end of the campaign and Alisson is closer to agreeing personal terms with Juventus.

Van Dijk has been linked with Galatasaray and club president Dursun Ozbek identified the Dutchman as a ‘dream’ target for the Yellow-Reds.

Turkish journalist Cem Kinay then added to the noise when he suggested Van Dijk ‘really wants to join’ the Turkish giants this summer.

But now Naci Kucuk has insisted Galatasaray do not currently view the centre-back as part of their immediate plans, with the foreign player quota emerging as a major factor behind the club’s transfer direction.

Centre-back Age Wilfried Singo 25 Davinson Sanchez 29 Abdulkerim Bardakci 31 Arda Unyay 19 Metehan Baltaci 23 Galatasaray’s centre-backs

He stressed that retaining Mauro Icardi would effectively leave no available room within the squad allocation for another major foreign addition, making a move for Van Dijk unlikely under the current structure.

Naci Kucuk was quoted as saying by 343 Digital: “Virgil van Dijk is not currently on Galatasaray’s agenda.

“According to the newly announced foreign player rule, if Galatasaray continue with Icardi, there is no vacancy in terms of the foreign player quota.”

Galatasaray are also interested in Salah, but there is likely to be a host of options on the table for the forward when he departs Anfield on a free transfer.

Salah’s Liverpool deal was until 2027, but the Reds are tearing it up.

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Regardless of Van Dijk’s situation, Liverpool are already assessing the centre-back market, as Sam Beukema and Marcos Senesi are among the names under consideration.

Napoli are keen to keep Beukema, making a deal difficult, while the Reds are preparing for new contacts with Senesi’s camp.