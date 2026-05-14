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Fiorentina legend Claudio Merlo believes that Nicolo Fagioli is currently La Viola’s only truly valuable asset in the transfer market amid the midfielder attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Fagioli rejected an offer from Manchester United before coming through Juventus’ academy and joined La Viola in January last year on an initial loan agreement that later became permanent six months later.

The Tuscan outfit have endured a difficult campaign, spending much of the season battling in the lower reaches of the Serie A table, though the Italian has continued to stand out through his quality on the pitch.

The 25-year-old has featured in 44 matches and been involved in six goals for Fiorentina despite operating mostly in a deeper midfield role throughout the campaign.

He has now emerged as a target for Tottenham in the summer transfer window, amid suggestions Fiorentina could sell.

Although La Viola would prefer to retain the Italian, the club may find it difficult to ignore a substantial proposal and the financial flexibility such a sale could provide.

Merlo pointed to Fagioli as Fiorentina’s standout saleable asset, as there is not currently a strong market for other players in the squad.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Asked about Tottenham’s interest in the player, the Fiorentina legend dubbed him the ‘classiest’ in the squad.

Merlo said to Italian outlet FirenzeViola: “The only one Fiorentina can sell is Fagioli.

“He’s the classiest of all.

“The only one worth selling to rebuild the team.

“I don’t see this much of a market for other players.”

While the jury is out on whether Fagioli will move to Tottenham, it appears that one player will be making the journey as Manor Solomon is unlikely to be kept by Fiorentina.

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Tottenham must also resolve the future of another defensive midfielder in Joao Palhinha, who is currently on loan from Bayern Munich, who only want permanent deal talks after the World Cup.

Before focusing fully on transfer business, Roberto De Zerbi’s side must first steer themselves away from relegation danger, as only a two-point gap separates them from the drop zone with two rounds remaining in the Premier League.