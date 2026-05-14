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Former Scotland star Michael Stewart has insisted Rangers must carefully handle the development of Findlay Curtis to unlock the youngster’s long-term potential and if they do not then ‘everyone loses out’.

Last summer, the Gers signed Djeidi Gassama and brought in Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the left-wing position, limiting opportunities for academy product Curtis.

The 19-year-old managed only five starts in his 21 appearances during the first half of the campaign, accumulating just 596 minutes on the pitch.

One former Rangers striker believes Curtis should have been given the nod ahead of Moore, while a former Scotland international has urged the Gers youngster to remain patient and bide his time.

Rangers ultimately decided a temporary move would better serve the winger’s progress, leading to a January loan switch to Kilmarnock amid their relegation battle in the Scottish Premiership.

At Kilmarnock, Curtis even featured at right-back against St Mirren, earning praise from manager Neil McCann after registering an assist in the match.

Following a series of encouraging displays, former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae admitted he would have preferred Curtis to remain at Ibrox rather than leave on loan.

Club Years Rangers 2025- Kilmarnock (loan) 2026- Findlay Curtis’ career history

Stewart pointed to the teenager’s biggest advantage over many young wingers as his ability to operate naturally on both flanks, unlike Gassama, who struggles to perform comfortably on the right wing, whereas Curtis can effectively play on either side.

He also stated that quality makes the winger an exciting asset from both a Scotland and Rangers perspective, though responsibility now falls on the Glasgow side to manage his development properly if they want to fully benefit from his talent, warning that everybody loses out if that process is mishandled.

Stewart said on the Scottish Football Social Show (7.08): “The thing that sort of separates him from a lot of the others for me, he can play left and right.

“How many times do you see, you know, right-sided or inverted wingers, you know?

“And like Gassama is a perfect example.

“He can’t even really play on the right, Gassama, whereas Findlay Curtis, he can.

“He can go either wing and do a good job.

“So from a Scotland perspective, it’s brilliant.

“From Rangers’ perspective, it’s on to them now.

“He’s their talent.

“He’s their player.

“They’ve got to manage him now appropriately and they will reap the benefits for that.

“If they don’t, then no, everybody loses out here.”

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Curtis has registered five goal involvements across his 13 appearances for Kilmarnock, with three of those goals coming in his last two matches as the club continue to battle to avoid relegation.

The teen talent also received his first Scotland senior call-up for the March friendlies and made his international debut against Japan.

As his performances continue to impress, Curtis is now edging closer to the biggest stage in international football, with a growing case to break into Steve Clarke’s World Cup plans.

He will return to Ibrox at the end of the season, where the focus will fall on whether the Gers can provide the right pathway for his progression and sustain the momentum built during his loan spell.