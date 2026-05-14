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Arne Slot has insisted he has every reason to believe he will still be the Liverpool boss next season.

The Dutchman has come under huge pressure this term for taking Liverpool backwards at a rate of knots despite a record-breaking summer in the transfer market and they have been battling simply to retain a Champions League spot.

Slot has also seen his relationship with the Liverpool fans suffer amid a poor Premier League title defence and a style of football which is far apart from Jurgen Klopp’s approach.

There has been much speculation over whether Slot will still be in charge of the Reds next term, but he fully expects to be based on the talks he is having with officials behind the scenes.

While stressing he alone is not in control of whether he will stay as Liverpool manager, Slot cut a confident figure about still being in charge at Anfield next term.

“I don’t think I am deciding that alone”, Slot smiled at a press conference when asked if he can guarantee he will be Liverpool boss next term.

“But I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“First of all, I am contracted to this club.

“And second of all, from all the talks we are having. So, yes, this is my take on it.”

Slot will see Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson leave Anfield at the end of the season, while goalkeeper Alisson could also depart for Juventus.

There are also some question marks over Virgil van Dijk, with the experienced defender on the agenda of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

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Slot will need to move to make sure Liverpool do not suffer from a lack of experience and leadership next season.

Liverpool are already being linked with a host of possible signings to back Slot over the course of the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is a player the Reds have been making efforts for, while Slot is also looking at his backroom staff and wants to bring John Heitinga back.