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Former Newcastle United defender John Anderson has suggested that the Magpies have increasingly fallen into the habit of trying to ‘hang on’ to leads during matches.

Eddie Howe’s side have endured a disappointing campaign and their hopes of securing European qualification appear increasingly unlikely heading into the closing stages of the season.

They currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, five points adrift of eighth-placed Brentford with only two matches remaining.

One of the major problems Newcastle have faced this season has been their inability to avoid late concessions, which have become an increasingly frustrating pattern throughout the campaign.

It happened once again on Sunday against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, where the visitors were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw following Elliot Anderson’s late equaliser.

That strike marked the 20th goal conceded by Howe’s men after the 75th minute this season, underlining the scale of the issue surrounding their late-game management.

Anderson believes the problem has developed into more than just a tactical concern, with the Magpies instinctively retreating deeper while attempting to protect narrow leads, turning it into a psychological issue.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

He also stressed that the players may not even fully realise how much space they are conceding during those periods, as the approach is less a deliberate instruction and more a natural reaction to trying to preserve an advantage.

Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “It can be a mentality thing,

“When it happens so many times, it becomes psychological as well.

“You don’t realise that you’re dropping as deep as you’re dropping, and giving as much space as you’re giving, because you’re trying to protect what you’ve got, especially when there is only one goal in it.

“It isn’t a deliberate ploy.

“It is just trying to hang on to what you’ve got.”

Richard Keys claimed that the current campaign could prove to be Howe’s final season at St James’ Park, stating that he ‘is done’ as the Magpies head toward a finish worse than last year’s fifth-place campaign.

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Newcastle have explored the situation of Cesc Fabregas at Como, though the Spaniard is not currently open to leaving Italy, meaning the club would need to intensify their search for an alternative should the English manager be dismissed.

The club have stepped up their transfer plans for next season, showing interest in Real Betis forward Ez Abde while continuing to monitor Udinese centre-back Oumar Solet, who has already been given a price tag by the Italian side.

They are set to host relegation battlers West Ham United on Sunday at St James’ Park in their final home game of the season, where Howe’s side will be aiming to end the season on a high while chasing a first clean sheet since March.