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Oxford United star Michal Helik ‘has a release clause’ in his U’s contract and has interest from clubs in Poland and the Championship.

The U’s have been relegated to League One even though they had an impressive end to their recently concluded Championship campaign.

Oxford defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the penultimate game of the season and Tottenham Hotspur loan star Will Lankshear insisted that he felt bad because he could not do enough to help them stay safe.

They are already making preparations to make an instant comeback to the Championship and the U’s are looking at the market for potential signings.

Aston Villa talent Tommi O’Reilly is on Oxford’s radar this summer, with Championship side Portsmouth also keen on the young attacker.

However, they could be raided for their star players as the transfer window is coming closer; centre-back Helik is generating interest.

According to Polish outlet Goal PL, Oxford United’s Helik is being monitored by multiple Championship clubs.

Club played for Ruch Churzow Cracovia Barnsley Huddersfield Town Oxford United Clubs Michal Helik has played for

It has been suggested that the experienced centre-back has ‘plenty of demand’ from his homeland, as multiple Polish Ekstraklasa outfits are monitoring his situation.

It has also been revealed that the former Poland international has a €750,000 release clause in his deal at the Kassam Stadium.

Helik joined the U’s last year in the winter window from Huddersfield Town after agreeing a deal with the League One club, penning a deal until the summer of 2027.

When he was at the Hatters, Derby County were keen on him, but a move for the Pole to Pride Park did not take place.

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Helik, 30, has 221 Championship appearances under his belt, and his leadership skills, alongside experience, make him a desired profile for clubs.

The former Poland defender has been in England for six years now and now it remains to be seen whether he will fancy a return to his homeland, even though his release clause could be ‘off-putting’ for some Polish clubs.