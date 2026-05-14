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Tottenham Hotspur have emerged with initial interest in Nicolo Fagioli, and should a compelling offer arrive for the midfielder, Fiorentina would be hard-pressed to turn it away.

The Lilywhites’ winter acquisition of Conor Gallagher has already proven to be a shrewd piece of business, with the midfielder beginning to hit his stride in the season’s final stretch, as two matches remain.

Elsewhere in midfield, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are both entering the final phase of their current deals, which run until the end of the season, with discussions already under way regarding a renewal for the Uruguayan.

Roberto De Zerbi has two matches left to steer Spurs towards Premier League safety, but is already turning his attention to strengthening the engine room for next term, with Fiorentina midfielder Fagioli emerging as a target.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via firenzeviola.it), there is initial interest from Tottenham and should a substantial offer arrive from north London, La Viola would find it difficult to reject a deal for the 25-year-old.

The former Juventus man has enjoyed a significant rise in minutes this season, establishing himself as a key figure in the Fiorentina set-up with 44 appearances across all competitions and six goal contributions.

His progress has not gone unnoticed by De Zerbi, who showed interest in the Italian midfielder last season while managing Marseille, at a time when opportunities were limited for Fagioli at Juventus.

Club Years Juventus 2018-2025 Cremonense (loan) 2021-2022 Fiorentina (loan) 2025 Fiorentina 2025- Nicolo Fagioli’s career history

The 25-year-old rose through Juventus’ youth ranks and has already earned seven caps for Italy, making him an appealing option for Tottenham should they secure Premier League survival and persuade Fiorentina into a deal.

He is valued at around €16m to €18m, though it is not ruled out that the Serie A club could demand a higher fee, given his importance and influence within the squad.

La Viola are already doing business with the London club, with Spurs’ Manor Solomon currently on loan until the end of the campaign, although the feeling in Tuscany is that the winger has not done enough to warrant a permanent move.

First on the agenda for the Lilywhites is Premier League survival, with a crucial London derby against Chelsea on Tuesday night standing as a pivotal test, where a positive result would move them a significant step closer to securing their top-flight status.