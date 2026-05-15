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Aston Villa have ‘sent an interest letter’ to Galatasaray for Roland Sallai as they look at taking him to Villa Park this summer.

The Villans could experience a superb ending to the current season, with Champions League football and a trophy on the agenda.

They face Bundesliga outfit Freiburg on 20th May in the Europa League final to write a significant chapter in their club’s history.

If Aston Villa manage to finish the season on a high note, Villa Park could become a tempting destination for top-quality European players in the upcoming transfer window.

Unai Emery is keen on adding a right-sided full-back to the squad, as Matty Cash has been overloaded with minutes throughout the campaign; Lamare Bogarde has also been given time in that role.

The Villa Park club are keen on adding a natural profile for the right-back role and have set their sights on the Turkish top-flight.

According to Turkish outlet Webaslan, Aston Villa are keen on Galatasaray star Sallai and have ‘sent an interest letter’ to the Cimbom to inform them.

Right-back Age Matty Cash 28 Andres Garcia 23 Aston Villa’s right-backs

And it has been suggested that the Turkish giants have slapped a significant €25m asking price on the Hungary international, amid Aston Villa’s interest.

Nottingham Forest and north London side Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the 28-year-old, who the club’s management see as a key player.

Sallai’s current deal runs for two more years at RAMS Park and interested clubs now face needing to dig deep in their pockets for him.

With close to 150 Bundesliga appearances and 66 senior caps for his national team, Sallai brings loads of experience and a sense of leadership with him.

The 28-year-old is incredibly versatile and can fill in different positions when needed, which is a key component for his suitors.

However, Sallai could also be tempted to stay put in Turkey as the club plan to give him a pay rise after their upcoming presidential election.

Galatasaray have again won the Turkish Super Lig this season, booking their Champions League spot.